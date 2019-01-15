I attended last night’s meeting at The Mill Casino with the Oregon Division of State Lands to take oral testimony regarding the DSL’s upcoming permit for the Jordan Cove project. I also just read Dick Leshley’s recent letter to the editor where he advocates looking at facts and science to determine permitting. I couldn’t agree more.
Last night’s oral testimonies were very emotional. We heard how allowing Jordan Cove to proceed will wreak havoc on all of southern Oregon. I have my emotions as well. My grandchildren are being raised in another state because there were no jobs available when my kids left high school. Our poverty is among the highest in the country. Our graduation rates are among the lowest. Those things affect us all.
I urge folks to keep a clear head and I urge the DSL to allow the permit based on facts, not on emotions. Some of the things presented last night were, I believe, misunderstandings and willful ignorance.
I don’t want Jordan Cove to come here and ruin our area. But I believe we can have a thriving economy AND protect our environment. Just because we cross a stream doesn’t mean it will be ruined forever. Just because we dredge the bay doesn’t mean everything in it will die. We have been working in the bay for 150 years and are finding newer, better ways to do things all the time. It’s called “science." Oregon is a very environmentally conscience state. We won’t let folks devastate our environment. We have a zillion state agencies and concerned folks to make sure of that. But let’s get our economy back on track. Let’s give our kids a place to stay when they finish school.
Again – although we all have emotions, let’s look at facts and make determinations based on the facts.
Ron Kutch
North Bend