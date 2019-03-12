In 1942, a group of people in Bandon began the work to raise money for a new swimming pool. In spite of that effort and others since, Bandon, as you know, still doesn't have a pool.
Placement of a pool in an area where the infrastructure is already present would significantly reduce the cost of construction. A building site must be determined.
There are so many of us who would benefit from swimming exercise for general health or medical rehabilitation. A pool nearby would make it much easier for our youngsters to learn to swim, and it would be an attractive alternative to the beach for tourists when the weather is inclement.
Three quarters of a century to wait is long enough. Let's combine our efforts to find solutions for this challenge. Let's prove to ourselves that we really are an extraordinary town. Let's do this now!
Nancy Drew
Bandon