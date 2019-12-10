Beautiful, dreamy and inspiring would be an understatement but the closest words I could find to describe the Bandon Showcase performance on Tuesday night. The show was captivating, breathtaking and such a pleasure to watch.
"Aureum" by Halcyon Show featured many acrobatic styles of performing arts. I have always been captivated by silk aerial acrobatics and to watch it live was amazing. It was such a pleasure to see this performance come to our area and show our community the art of silks, as at my gym Day By Day Fitness we offer a silk aerial class every Tuesday night at 6:15 p.m. from instructor Natasha Garnett. Natasha has trained in Portland with the artists from the show and her passion for silks is inspiring. She is patient, knowledgeable and talented. We offer beginning, intermediate and advanced classes as well as one-on-one sessions at $10 drop-ins, $5 members.
Check out our website for more information www.DayByDayFitness.net, or call 541-297-4945 and find us on Facebook for workshops, class schedule and photos. Anyone can learn aerial silks, you just have to try!
Shayla Carpenter
Owner at Day By Day Fitness
Bandon