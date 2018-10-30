The co-president of the Boost organization, Todd Goergen, is up to his old tactics of making personal attacks, instead of bolstering his argument for more corporate welfare in the form of urban renewal money.
He claims that not one dime of UR money is going into the infrastructure for the Jordan Cove LNG project, but that is only a half-truth.
It is true the UR agency will not use UR money to construct the actual project site unless the board makes variations to the plan.
However, most of the other infrastructure improvements on the list of UR projects are for the increase in new businesses that may or may not build on the north spit, and that is according to the new CCURA plan that the county commissioners enacted in March of this year.
Those projects include a half-million for feasibility studies, $4 million to $16 million for stormwater detention and containment, $4.5 million to $9.5 million to improve the water system, $4 million to $8.5 million to extend the natural gas pipeline, $1.25 million to $2.5 million to continue the rail line 1 mile south. These projects are for the improvements of the infrastructure, so these systems can maintain the increased usage that will occur when the LNG goes into production. Otherwise, most of the upgrades and improvements would be unnecessary.
One of the other projects in the UR plan intends to spend between $3.5 million to $7.5 million to raise the southernmost portion of the roadway, overlay the full length, and improve site drainage. It would be a good use of the money except the taxpayer has already paid taxes to cover road improvements, so the county or the state should use those resources before creating another tax debt.
The voters need to do themselves a huge favor and find out more by reading the details of this plan at this link, www.portofcoosbay.com/ccura before they take the word of a corporate shill who benefits from the continuation of the Coos County Urban Renewal slush fund.
Then please consider voting YES on Measure 6-168 to repeal the CCURA tax debt and maybe Todd will learn he cannot fool all the people all the time.
Rob Taylor
Bandon