The Langlois Lions Club is more than pleased to report that our recent Spaghetti Feed and Dessert Auction was an outstanding success.
As a result, we are able to fund our Pacific High School senior scholarship of a $1000 award again this year. Of course, we could never have done this without the much appreciated assistance from community members and businesses: Bandon Floral and Gifts, for the lovely table flower arrangements; Ray's Food Place, Port Orford; Langlois Market; Bandon McKay’s; Ray's Food Place Bandon for the generous contribution of ground beef; and Edgewaters restaurant for the bread rolls.
Kudos to all the community bakers of Langlois who truly came through with a total of 31 desserts for auction. The auction of the many World Famous Langlois desserts was lively and entertaining, and I must say, profitable. Once more, our community really made this event a memorable happening.
Deanna McDermott
Secretary
Langlois Lions