As an Langlois Public Library board member who is currently running for office, I would like to say a few words. The Langlois Public Library's finances are in very good shape. We had a bit over $51,000 in our bank accounts as of March 31. As 75 percent of our fiscal year ended we had only spent 66 percent of our projected budget. As of January 2018, the library has been directly in control of money generated by fundraising and donations.
We have a director who is very good at grant writing, obtaining donations and recruiting volunteers. Library use (as measured by patrons per hour that the library is open) has increased this year over last year. We have several active groups, including a wonderful children's program. There are plans for some incredible summer activities for children. Our director has obtained a community wellness grant which will include, I believe, a community AED and CPR training.
It is my hope that community members will think of these accomplishments when they think of the Langlois Public Library, its director and current board.
Marcia Heinzman, MAT
Vice-chair
Langlois Public Library Board of Directors