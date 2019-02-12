I recently received a letter from Dr. Gunnar Schlieder, a certified engineering geologist, whose company, GeoScience, Inc. I hired to do an investigation of the stability of the slope southwest of the Bandon Beach Motel. The slope is the property of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the study was done with the written permission of the USFWS. GeoScience submitted the report of its findings to the USFWS, the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries, and the Bandon Planning Commission.
Dr. Schlieder wrote to correct a misunderstanding of a highly significant finding in the report. The failure to understand correctly became apparent at the Jan. 24 Planning Commission Hearing.
Robert Miller is the attorney for Steere Bandon Associates, LLC, the Keiser family corporation that is proposing to demolish its Bandon Beach Motel and build a sumptuous 3-level hotel on the 132-foot x 132-foot lot on Coquille Point. Mr. Miller, said, “I didn’t read all of the Schlieder report, but I was struck at one point by the claim that the bluff is slipping or falling at something like the rate of 30 feet a year, which is a very sensational claim ...”
David Kimes, the Chair of the Planning Commission, agreed. “Yes, I read that part of the report and I’ve been down to the bottom of it, and if it did move 30 feet in three years, there would have been about 60 tons of dirt and rock at the base of that cliff. There’s nothing ...”
What had looked like a gross misunderstanding suddenly looked more like a deliberate deception when Robert Miller said, “So, may I ask the geotechnical engineers do you believe that there is a bluff stability issue, and if so, will this hotel assist or exacerbate the issue, or even help with the issue?”
Eric Oberbeck, CEG, the Cascadia Geoservices geologist employed by Steere Bandon, who could have corrected the error, instead replied disingenuously, "The short answer is no. We are going to de-water the slope. We are going to be taking groundwater out of the slope, and we are going to put it in our containment system, and then eventually divert that. So, to the point that we are going to be doing something that would aggravate or exacerbate slope stability, that’s simply not the case.”
Dr. Schlieder’s letter said, “Clearly, there has been a misunderstanding of GeoSciences’ statement regarding the location of the head-scarp, or top of the slide. GeoScience never postulated that the material involved in the slide had moved 30 feet. GeoScience simply pointed out that Hart-Crowser’s Figure 2 (2015 report) shows the extent of the slide and location of the upper tension crack or head-scarp a significant distance west of the location of the paved path. In 2018, the arcuate crack across the pavement which delineates the top of the slope movement extends to the east side of the path. It is located approximately 30 feet farther east than mapped by Hart Crowser in 2015. This does not indicate that the entire slide deposit itself “moved” 30 feet. It just indicates that between 2015 and 2018, the upper boundary of the material involved in the slope movement had progressed head-ward (east, toward the hotel site) by 30 feet. One can expect further east-ward progression of the failure zone as material is removed at the toe of the slide by the ocean.”
Few people realize that landslides move in two directions, vertically and horizontally. They slide down slopes, but they also move across the tops of bluffs one tension crack after another. The most recent, the farthest advanced tension crack, is called the head-scarp.
The direction and rate of movement of the head-scarp is Dr. Schlieder’s most significant finding, and it should be understood for what it is, and for what it signifies. The GeoScience report says that over the last three years, the head-scarp has progressed an average of 10 feet per year, and now is about 24 feet from the southwest corner of the Bandon Beach Motel.
This disturbing finding deserves very careful attention.
Dr. Robert Fischer
Bandon