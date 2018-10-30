After many years as a patron to our public library, I have been and continue to be amazed at the quality of this resource and its dedicated and service-oriented staff, board and outside providers. From its superlative breadth of resources to the positive learning ambiance within its walls, it is a pleasurable and human growth-expanding experience. The recent resource expansions of the Staff Picks Program and the special evening and weekend presentations reveal just how "outside the box" and dedicated the staff and management are.
Those in the know are aware that the "one-eyed" monster world we now deal with has negatively impacted the once more exalted position of libraries, with many closing (i.e. Roseburg, Reedsport, etc.) The loss would be ours if that happens to this valuable community resource, so kudos is also due to the city, the taxpayers and the donations of both volunteer time and dollars.
So folks and patrons, if you're of a similar mind, please express your pleasure or even pat them on the back!
Darrel Green
Rural Bandonite
Bandon