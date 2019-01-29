I take exception to attorney Robert S. Miller III, who is representing Chris Keiser, agent for Steere Bandon Associates, L.L.C. when he says this proposal “offers up more opportunity for our citizens to access, enjoy, and be edified by the nearby beaches and scenic resources."
He is mistaken if he thinks I will enjoy the invisible omnipresence he is proposing when I am at Coquille Point. A profound difference between the existing motel and Keiser’s proposed hotel is the effect of the windows. The bluff side of the hotel is mostly windows, and the specialty glass and coatings used will protect hotel/restaurant guests from the eyes of those walking about the refuge.
Along with the ocean and off-shore rocks, hotel/restaurant patrons will be surveilling the visitors of the Refuge. From their private perch behind floor-to-ceiling special-coated glass they will gaze down to those who are walking the nearby paths. Why should the visitors be subjected to this?
The existing motel does not have the panopticon effect of Keiser’s proposed hotel. Keiser’s hotel is a wall of glass on the Refuge side. This wall of glass will obviously be designed to protect the privacy of those inside; after all, it is a hotel, right? For those visiting the Refuge, this architectural design produces the effect of being seen, without seeing the-one-who-sees. When a gaze cannot be pinned down to any particular bearer it tends to acquire exceptional powers; divine attributes. Any educated professional who knows law is familiar with the idea of Jeremy Bentham’s panopticon: a fictional prison that gave rise to the idea of surveillance as a deterrent to crime. Again, why should visitors to the bluff be subjected to this?
The proposed hotel’s presence, which asks to be the maximum allowed by code, is imposing enough, but it is the effect of its design, particularly all the windows that make it undesirable, and to allow this motel to expand into what is proposed will change the experience of visiting the bluff forever. The invisible omnipresence in its design will have an adverse impact on the experience of visiting the bluff. In this way, it will harm the function of the “Coquille Point Unit."
The hotel should be built on one of Keiser’s other nearby tax lots, where it could also benefit Bandon by bringing in tourist dollars just the same.
Karen Donaldson
Bandon