I have read all of the letters people have submitted for public comment. I have read them many times. I have read the minutes or attended the meetings or watched every Planning Commission meeting concerning this application for the hotel and café on Coquille Point.
People have brought up many concerns over the building of this hotel so close to the Refuge. We have asked our questions at the meetings and in our letters that we have submitted to the record for this hearing. We have pointed out statutes, rules, policies (including Special Policy #2), and ordinances in our Comprehensive Plan and our Municipal Code that are not being adhered to in this application.
People have pointed out problems with what the applicant says is good enough for digging the basement of the hotel. Some have questioned the way they measured the allowed height of the new hotel. We have pointed out some of the adverse impacts that this proposal will have on the Refuge and the function of the Refuge.
What we have here is a history of asking questions and voicing concerns but not receiving acceptable answers or solutions from the applicant. Yet the Planning Department says the application is consistent with our Comprehensive Plan, except for proving that the proposal enhances the Refuge. They say the application satisfies all other necessary conditions in our municipal code for approving a conditional use permit.
Really? Even though we have shown otherwise? Where’s the proof?
Judy Smilan
Bandon