I am writing a letter in support of the Bandon Beach Hotel, Keiser family and Steere Bandon Associates.
Born and raised in Idaho, I attended the College of Idaho where I earned a degree in Politics and Economics. I moved to Bandon in 2004 for the sole reason of joining the staff at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. With the world-renowned success of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, I have been able to grow and develop professionally. The success of the resort coupled with my professional achievements have allowed my family and me to set roots in the community and make Bandon our home.
My wife (Marie Simonds) and I understand there are many benefits of living and having our two children grow up in a small community. We are active members of Bandon, including Marie serving on the Bandon School Board, setting up a middle school Parent-Teacher-Organization, volunteering to coach youth sports and serving holiday meals at The Barn. Personally, I am a dedicated youth sports coach for multiple age groups and sports and have served holiday meals at The Barn as well. We volunteer and dedicate our time to this community for a number of reasons. Our kids and family are active in the schools, youth organizations/sports, utilize the local library, beaches, parks and so forth. We know that the ongoing success of a smaller community requires its citizens to do more to maintain these community-driven benefits.
The opposition cites a need to protect our natural resources and ensure the natural beauty of Coquille Point to those that come and visit. I am a proponent of protecting our natural resources as well, but also believe we need to use our information and that of experts in the field to determine how we can protect our natural resources while still allowing for sustainability. The rebuilding of the hotel will not take away from the majestic beauty and bird sanctuary that already exists. Additionally, the volume of dissenters or those opposing the hotel should not justify the merits or outcome of the project. The loudest voices do not make it the right voice to govern. If you look at the man behind the project - Mike Keiser, you will find a person who has a history of supporting conservation, protecting natural resources and making sound business decisions that are for the greater good rather than making a quick buck. Supporting the Keiser family in this development is supporting a family that has a vested interest in the continued success of Bandon and our natural resources.
Lastly and most importantly, the project's applicants are following the codes set forth by the city. The Bandon Beach Hotel is complying with every rule, asking for zero exceptions or variances and should be given the necessary votes to proceed with their development.
Jeff Simonds
Bandon