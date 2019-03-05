As a new resident of Bandon I wish to express to your readers and the community at large how impressive I find my new city of residence in terms of supporting its nonprofits. My husband and I attended the Gorse Festival, the Crab Fest and have tickets for the Bite of Bandon and plan to attend the Chili Cook Off this weekend. Wow, another weekend of fun, wonderful food and meeting new friends.
The Crab Fest was particularly impressive. To see a brand new event so well-planned, so well-attended and of such significance to the museum was wonderful. Having planned and executed many special events myself in the past, I can vouch for how much work goes into an event of this type. I particularly want to congratulate Lori Osborne and her volunteers for their professionalism and success. Congratulations also to the Port Commissioners and the sponsors for their support and generosity in making this event possible.
How proud I am to be part of such a unique community of generous, caring individuals, businesses and agencies who support the important work of their nonprofits. Oh, and the other thing I love about Bandon —e veryone has a dog! What could be better than that?
Gail Love
Bandon