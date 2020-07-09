A small idea brought out a patriotism glow in the city of Bandon.
When I heard that there was not going to be a parade because of the pandemic, I thought maybe we would decorate a couple of vehicles and just drive through town. The word got out and we ended up with 28 vehicles. A route was set up through residential areas and families came out waving and saying thank you for the parade.
It is important that we continue the traditions and beliefs of America. Two hundred forty four years ago our forefathers created the Declaration of Independence. Please take the time to read it.
We should also remember history and try not to repeat the mistakes. Today people are demonstrating with the acts of Marxism. This division will destroy this great nation of ours.
Many Americans have paid the ultimate price for the freedom that we all enjoy today. Please remember all blood runs red no matter who you are. The battlefields from Bunker Hill, Pork Chop Hill and the hills of Afghanistan have proven that point. So think of these warriors and keep our patriotism strong.
I want to thank Craig Tyska and my wife Deborah for taking over this Fourth of July event for me. They did a great job.
Royce Kelley, Commander
VFW Frank C. High Medal of Honor Post #3440
Bandon
(Note: Royce has been in the hospital and is not coming home for a while. Complications from a service-connected injury is keeping him in there. He continues to care for his fellow veterans and the city of Bandon. — Deb Kelley)
