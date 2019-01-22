I’m writing in support of the proposed Bandon Beach Hotel, which hearing is taking place this week.
The proposed hotel provides an update for the specific site which is sorely needed, especially in appropriate design and area amenities and lodging. Proper development is long overdue at Coquille Point and will help promote tourism to our area.
Tourism is an ever larger component of our area economy, and when one has a choice to spend discretionary dollars we want people to come to visit or stay here and explore Bandon.
From the hotel plans I’ve seen, space will be provided for off-street parking, bicycle parking and storage, and an aesthetically pleasing and environmentally designed structure.
From past experience with the Keiser family (developers, in part) lends confidence in them working closely with our City and other agencies, area groups and the USF&WS, for proper development in accordance with all laws and regulations.
Karl Maxon
South Coast Bicycles
Bandon