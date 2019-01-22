We are writing in support of the Bandon Beach Hotel project proposed by Steere Bandon Associates. The thoughtful planning of this project addresses the beautification of this special property as well as the owner’s proven practice of environmental responsibility.
The project brings this area more than a hotel. It provides much-needed additional off-street parking, a warm indoor space for those enjoying the beautiful Oregon coast, and an opportunity to further educate locals and visitors about the Refuge. This proposed project falls within city compliance rules, without exceptions or variances and will open up additional views of the ocean from 11th Street.
We endorse the Bandon Beach Hotel project and see it as a welcome amenity to the city.
Don and Nancy Crowe
Bandon