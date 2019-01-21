I am writing this letter to express my family's support for the proposed Bandon Beach Hotel. It is my understanding that Steere Bandon Associates is in compliance with every rule, and asking for no exceptions or variances for the proposed hotel. It appears that they are more than willing to make whatever adjustments required to see this project through. Why then are they receiving such push back?
The proposed hotel is such a HUGE improvement from what is there now. The Keisers have proven in past practices and development that they are committed to responsible, eco-friendly management of their properties. They have done nothing but help to improve and invest in our town and our community.
My husband and I are multiple business owners in Bandon since 2002. We have watched this beautiful town slowly but surely become the perfect blend of the quaint small town and the progressive, forward-thinking town that will sustain our local businesses and families for years to come.
We urge (the Planning Commission) to allow this hotel to be built, to further that responsible and necessary progress that has served us all in this community.
Mike and Misty Berry
Owners- Bandon Fish Market
School Board Member/Realtor - Beach Loop Realty