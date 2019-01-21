I'm writing in favor and support of replacement of the existing "Gorman Motel" with a new upgraded "Bandon Beach Hotel."
First and foremost, this will provide an additional employment base for the residents and tax income for the City of Bandon.
I feel the (hotel and cafe) is a much-needed facility for residents, tourists and wildlife refuge volunteers along Beach Loop Drive.
This will be an upgrade to what was already there and I trust the people involved in this project are considerate in their planning of all of us concerned for the birds and the wildlife.
Gina Morelli, Owner/Principal Broker
Beach Loop Realty
Bandon