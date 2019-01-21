Try 1 month for 99¢
Letter to the Editor

I'm writing in favor and support of replacement of the existing "Gorman Motel" with a new upgraded "Bandon Beach Hotel."

First and foremost, this will provide an additional employment base for the residents and tax income for the City of Bandon.

I feel the (hotel and cafe) is a much-needed facility for residents, tourists and wildlife refuge volunteers along Beach Loop Drive.

This will be an upgrade to what was already there and I trust the people involved in this project are considerate in their planning of all of us concerned for the birds and the wildlife.

Gina Morelli, Owner/Principal Broker

Beach Loop Realty

Bandon 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bandon Western World Editor