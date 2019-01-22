On behalf of the South Coast Development Council (SCDC), I would like to show support for Bandon Beach Hotel project. The SCDC exists to “promote and support businesses” in Coos, Curry, coastal Douglas, and coastal Lane counties, and as such we would like to help promote and support the Bandon Beach Hotel Project. This project will beautify the area and increase visitors to our glorious coast. The project will add additional hotel rooms and provide restaurant space as an added draw to those visiting the area.
Our tourism base continues to draw many more cyclists to the beautiful coast. This project will provide much-needed support and lodging for those traveling by bicycle, including restroom facilities and a café where travelers can stop and enjoy the view. We think it will be a happy “indoor refuge” for birders, nature-lovers, and photographers. Beach Loop Road is a highly sought-after view diverting traffic to the cliffs and overlooks that only Bandon can provide. The project will replace the current concrete bunkers and add a beautifying effect that will continue to draw individuals from around the world to our area. Last year, tourism added $261 million to our local economy, with an estimated $130/person per day. Most of the summer the large majority of available hotel rooms in the county were occupied. An additional hotel, especially with an ocean view, would be a large help to keep visitors in our area for an additional night or two.
I believe Steere Bandon Associates, who is heading the project, has gone above and beyond to meet the needs of the community in the design of the building. With a bird friendly design, the building will be environmentally friendly and aesthetically pleasing.
The SCDC believes this investment on the infrastructure will reap rewards for both the state and region in years to come and we enthusiastically support this project.
Samuel Baugh, Executive Director, SCDC
Coos Bay