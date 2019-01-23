My name is Josh Meredith, and I’ve lived and worked in Bandon since 2009. I am writing to express my full support for the hotel that the Keiser family proposes to build at Coquille Point.
This hotel will create accommodations at a level not typically found outside of Oregon's major cities. While Bandon Dunes provides a first-class lodging experience, its appeal is limited to people with a keen interest in golf. The hotel at Coquille Point, however, will offer a similar level of quality to a broader range of travelers, and will bring them and their tourist-dollars right into town.
The motel currently at the site, Bandon Beach Motel, is an eyesore - with an unappealing exterior design and an aged, run down appearance. The motel’s own website (bandonbeachmotel.com) doesn’t even feature a clear photograph of the structure, instead using a picture taken from several blocks away. It’s hard to fathom how somebody could argue against putting an appealing new structure in its place. And it’s hard to imagine anybody more appropriate than Mike Keiser, with a long history of making a positive difference in Bandon, to do it.
Josh Meredith
Bandon