Mike Keiser is back with his second proposal for a hotel on Coquille Point and all the objections to the first proposal are now part of his current proposal.
He was to scale down the size of the hotel. This version of the hotel is a little smaller than the first proposal but is still much larger than the old motel that is there now. Both proposals are large and would adversely affect the birds and other wildlife that live in or fly over the Refuge.
He was also going to change the exterior of the hotel to something that would blend in with the natural environment of Coquille Point. This new proposal looks as much out of place as the first proposal did.
The real concern is the Coquille Point National Wildlife Refuge and this hotel will be just five feet from the Refuge. In addition to negatively affecting the birds and other wildlife, all the turmoil caused by building this new hotel could also damage the land and environment of the Refuge.
Since this proposal will adversely affect the Coquille Point National Wildlife Refuge and the wildlife, this proposal should be denied.
Megan Wren
Bandon