Through the past many months, and a multitude of public meetings and hearings, I have followed the plans to develop a new hotel on Coquille Point. Though it was exciting to know the dilapidated Gorman Hotel (as the Three Gables restaurant before it) would be demolished, at first I had concerns about the development. Most particularly, as initially proposed, the height and exterior didn't seem appropriate for either the site or our small oceanfront community. Moreover I had a vague - but unsubstantiated - unease that the structure might be detrimental to the wildlife in and around the area.
However, it is with pleasure I can now support the new Bandon Beach Hotel. The developer has listened carefully to all legitimate concerns and addressed each of them creatively and responsibly with the re-designed project. It is now “bird friendly," there is plenty of off-street parking, and the new “Café” will be appreciated by birders, nature-lovers, photographers, walkers, and cyclists.
This project will be a real benefit to the entire community and is a “win-win” for Bandon. I wholeheartedly support it.
Penny Allen
Bandon