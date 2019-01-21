Hotel project would benefit the region
I am sending this letter in support of the Bandon Beach Hotel project. It is a beautiful concept that will benefit the community of Bandon and the South Coast. Nature aficionados, vacationers, and South Coast locals will all benefit from this project, which has been in compliance with every rule thus far and has asked for no exceptions or variances. Furthermore, the Gorman Hotel and Three Gables restaurant were demolished at the request of the City to the benefit of all.
This project will benefit those who enjoy the natural, rugged beauty of the South Coast. The new endeavor will be a bird-friendly design and follow triple bottom line management practices. Project managers will work closely with the City to make this hotel a model of environmental responsibility. The cafe will be a pleasant refuge for birders, nature-lovers, photographers when they need to have a brief respite from their adventures.
In addition, there will be ample off-street parking – more than required – and this project will be conducted with close oversight from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and local citizen groups to support the Refuge, and the visitor experience to the Refuge. The new hotel and cafe will be beautiful showpiece for both Bandon and the South Coast and will open up appealing new views to the northwest and along 11th Street.
I could continue about the beneficial economic impact, the increased state and national exposure, and the further commitment by the Keiser family to the region. This project is in the best interest of our area.
Dr. John P. Bacon, Executive Director
Office of Community Engagement
Southwestern Oregon Community College