I am writing in support of the Bandon Beach Hotel project. I believe this project represents the two attributes of the kind of thinking we need in Bandon to keep our community moving forward. The attributes are vision and capital. The vision to take a piece of property and find a use that serves both the local community and visitors. The capital to develop this property as a visually attractive and good-use project.
As a community we must broaden our view of the use of property in our community. The same old-fashioned tourist model no longer applies in modern times. We are a strong community and this project will move us forward.
I urge the Bandon Planning Commission to approve the Bandon Beach Hotel project.
Roger Straus
Bandon