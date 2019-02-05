Let me begin by saying that no one has complained or said that Keiser should not have hotels in Bandon. Many of the letters and speakers have said that we (those who oppose this application) do not want progress in Bandon and that we want to keep everything the same.
We do not want to keep everything the same in Bandon. What we want to stay the same is Coquille Point, gem of the Oregon Coast. This gem is here in Bandon and it is our responsibility to protect it. We already have all the protections we need in our Comprehensive Plan and in our Municipal Code. We just ask that this hotel not be on Coquille Point adjacent to the Wildlife Refuge.
I want to ask those of you who want the Keiser hotel to be on Coquille Point adjacent to the Refuge a question.
“What’s in it for you?”
How would that answer change if Keiser puts this hotel and café with ocean view a block away on 11th St SW where the old Bandon Beach Hotel used to be?
I think the benefits would be the same for most of you if he built his hotel either place.
The conditions and requirements at the 11th St. SW location would not be as difficult to satisfy as they are on Coquille Point adjacent to the Refuge. Keiser would still have to satisfy the requirements to receive a conditional use permit under the CD-1 zoning, but not the additional conditions that are required for buildings being constructed less than 100 feet from the Wildlife Refuge. This 11th St. SW location would be much kinder to the birds and animals, the function of the Refuge and the land itself.
Judy Smilan
Bandon