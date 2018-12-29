One of the primary reasons for the rejection of the original plans for the Bandon Beach Hotel replacement was the height of the building. Residents objected strongly and the plan was sent back to the drawing board. Developers still want a three-story structure. With the revised plan, to get their three stories, they will dig down instead of building up, putting the third level in a basement rather than on top.
There are many problems and issues with digging a deep, substantial basement at Coquille Point. Our water table is very high, particularly in the winter when we can get many inches of rain each month, and an individual storm can bring several inches of rain. In order to make their lower level feasible, the plan calls for a complex, elaborate water management system. Where will the water go? It can’t be directed at the refuge. Will it go into the city sewer system? Can the sewer system and roads handle the additional load without expensive upgrades? Construction will require a lot of digging and noise, on Coquille Point, right next to the Coquille Point National Wildlife Refuge.
I often walk the beach below Coquille Point. When you look up and study the bluff above, it is obvious that this is a very fragile environment. Serious erosion is everywhere. There is a problem very close to the hotel involving the steps that lead down to the beach from the 11th Street parking lot. You will recall it was only a couple of years ago that the steps had to be closed for several weeks to determine their stability and safety.
Testing was done at the time of the closure, which revealed continual movement of that area of Coquille Point, both above ground and underground. The digging for the basement will cause further disruption to the stability of the steps and that of the bluff itself. It will also disrupt the Refuge.
In addition, parking issues will ensue with hotel visitors and patrons occupying the limited number of parking spaces at the point for longer periods of time. The addition of a café will increase the number of people parking at Coquille Point as many will be stopping for a cup of coffee or a bite to eat. Neighbors have good reason to be concerned about the parking mess that is about to disrupt their access to their homes, to say nothing about their views.
By statute (BCP, page 12, and BMC 17.92.040), when property within 100 feet of the Coquille Point National Wildlife Refuge is proposed for development, the applicant shall demonstrate that the proposal will have no adverse impact on the function of the Refuge. The new Bandon Beach Hotel will adversely affect the Refuge. The applicant must also show that the project enhances the Refuge in some way. This project offers a money making opportunity to the hotel owner, but in no way does it enhance the Refuge itself.
All permits related to this proposal should be denied.
David Hellmann
Bandon