I oppose this application for a Conditional Use Permit to construct a new Bandon Beach Hotel on Coquille Point. This project does not qualify for a Conditional Use Permit.
Our municipal code says all conditional uses shall be consistent with a given set of standards labeled A through F. The first standard is the Comprehensive Plan. This conditional use would not be consistent with our Comprehensive Plan.
In 1991-1992, Fish and Wildlife Service took over Coquille Point and turned it into the Coquille Point National Wildlife Refuge (Oregon Islands). Bandon realized what gems they had in our scenic places and they decided to protect them with “special policies."
The Bandon Comprehensive Plan has a special policy for the Coquille Point National Wildlife Refuge (Oregon Islands).
Special policy for The Coquille Point National Wildlife Refuge (Oregon Islands):
"When property within 100 feet of the Refuge boundary is proposed for development, the applicant shall demonstrate that the proposal will have no adverse impact on the function of the Refuge. In addition, the applicant shall demonstrate how the proposal enhances an identified scenic resource (the Refuge)."
The proposed new hotel will be only 5 feet from the Refuge on one side and 10 feet on another side.
In page 5 of 5 the applicant says: “We have been advised by U.S. Fish and Wildlife that “renovation” of the Bandon Beach Motel and redistribution of the parking areas farther east will not adversely affect the function of the Refuge and will enhance the scenic resource.”
Their application is not for renovating the current hotel. They are going to tear down the current hotel and put up a new much larger hotel. The footprint of the new hotel appears to be much larger than the current hotel as it seems they are counting the old parking lot as footprint and that is not supposed to be.
They have to tear the old hotel down and build a new one. There will be a lot of noise and vibrations and upset to the land and it will negatively impact the animals and birds in the refuge and in the ocean. Once the new hotel is built there will continue to be negative impacts to the Refuge.
There is a letter in their packet from the Fish and Wildlife Service dated May 3, 2018 and signed by Eric Mruz and it says that Steere Bandon Associates asked for the Service’s recommendations to eliminate or minimize impacts to wildlife and the adjacent Refuge.
Fish and Wildlife came back with some recommendations to minimize the negative effects to wildlife and the adjacent Refuge. Fish and Wildlife did not come back with a way to eliminate negative impacts. There is no way to eliminate negative impacts.
Therefore, the applicant is not able to demonstrate that the proposal will have no adverse impact on the function of the Refuge.
There are no enhancements to the Refuge that would result from building this new hotel. Therefore, the applicant is not able to demonstrate how the proposal enhances the Refuge.
They ended with, “We believe that the hotel and its Tasting Room will be of interest and comfort to birders, photographers and nature lovers. I doubt that birders, photographers and nature lovers will be happy to see a hotel or a restaurant next to the Refuge.
They say the hotel will be good for tourism or business. That is irrelevant here. This special policy protects only The Coquille Point National Wildlife Refuge (Oregon Islands).
They cannot satisfy the first standard of being consistent with our Comprehensive Plan. This application/project does not qualify for a conditional use permit and this application should be denied.
Judy Smilan
Bandon