As much as we would all like to keep our hidden paradise on the coast just for ourselves, the reality is we are a nature-based recreational community that relies on seasonal tourism to keep our economy going and our basic infrastructure functioning.
None of us want to see thoughtless and rampant development swallow up our forests and our fragile coastlines. But, unless we want to cordon-off our coastlines and forests and relocate our populations to denser areas where urban sprawl has run rampant, we must consider thoughtful and responsible ways to live and build within our current ecological and municipal footprints and I believe the proposed Bandon Beach Hotel project does just that.
We could replace the existing footprint with nothing and or rezoning the previously developed motel site to a single-family residence or zero-build sanctuary site which would provide little or no benefit to the community and more likely, require long-term taxpayers subsidies to maintain. However, the Bandon Beach Hotel provides a thoughtful approach to infill and redevelopment that works in alignment with our community values of environmental protection, restoration and low impact development. As a former planning professional with extensive brownfield reclamation, redevelopment and environmental restoration experience, a review of the plans and public comments and concerns for this project, tells me that the developer has spared no expense and asked for no exceptions in proposing a high quality commercial project that raises the standard for sustainable development in our community and could very well serve as an example for future redevelopment efforts. Additionally, this project might very well meet the standards of a LEED (Leadership in Environmental and Energy Design) certified project. No easy task and very expensive. Only a developer that is committed to the community for the long-term would go the extra miles it is taking to respond to the community's concerns as this developer has done.
For a small community in a small county of some 63,888 people, we have big problems to solve including a major shortage of affordable housing, a need for living-wage year-round jobs, a growing homeless problem and major multi-generational drug problem. Quality projects like this bring in resources we need to help address some of these other elephants in the room and allow us to protect, preserve and celebrate our natural resources at the same time. I urge you to approve this project and hope that future infill projects presented will be as thoughtful.
Bonnie Montoya-May
Bandon