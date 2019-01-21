We are writing in regards to the Bandon Beach Motel renovation.
We have been to many of the meetings regarding it and it seems clear to us that they are complying with requests from every group that has expressed reasonable concerns. We believe this project should be green-lighted to move forward.
As 13-year residents and owners of a respected Bandon business, we want Bandon to certainly remain the quaint seaside village that all of us love. That being said, it is also our belief that it is important for Bandon’s future to continue to grow by bringing in new businesses, employment opportunities, attractions and amenities to our wonderful community. We believe this renovation will be a good step for that.
We sincerely hope to see this project, and many reasonable future ones, become a reality for Bandon’s prosperous future.
Kevin M. Shaw, Tara M. Shaw and Nicole Malloy
Owners of Coastal Mist Fine Chocolates and Desserts
Bandon