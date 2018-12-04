The holidays are fast approaching and we are requesting donations to make our annual Holiday with a Hero a success. Last year, due to the many items donated to the event from community members who donated while shopping at the Dollar Tree, plus many monetary donations and gifts brought to the Bandon Police Department, we were able to reach a large amount of children in the Bandon area. This year, we hope to exceed that amount and brighten the lives of many more children.
As we begin this holiday season baking, buying gifts for loved ones, decorating our homes and trees, can we please ask that you think of our children in the community that would love to be part of YOUR holiday planning?
Here’s how you can help:
• Send a check, made out to Bandon Police Reserves, PO Box 67, Bandon, OR 97411. We will take those donations and shop at local businesses for gifts that will be available for the invited children to shop for.
The invited children will come and shop with a local hero at the VFW Hall for themselves or for their siblings, parents, grandparents etc. It has been our experience the children were excited to purchase their family members items instead of themselves, which was truly heartwarming.
In addition to the gifts, our community members donated gloves, scarves, hats, toothbrushes and toothpaste while shopping at the Dollar Tree. We were able to give each child a special Christmas bag with these essentials along with a little gift they chose for themselves.
If you can find it in your heart to help make the lives of local children brighter this holiday season, please contact Sarah Lakey at Bandon Police 541-347-2241 to discuss your participation in this year’s Holiday with a Hero!
Bob Webb
Bandon Chief of Police