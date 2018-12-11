As a registered nurse I have seen people turn down life preserving treatment because they say they cannot afford it. This can be heartbreaking.
Once, while working in a remote clinic in Alaska I had a patient come in who had been a fireman in New York City during 911. He had been in the center of everything, breathing toxic smoke which damaged his lungs. Now, many years later he took an Alaska vacation. While in Alaska he suddenly had a respiratory episode that caused him to be unable to breathe without oxygen.
His only options were his tour bus (without oxygen) or an expensive medical flight to Fairbanks where he could get appropriate treatment. His insurance would not cover the flight so he was determined to take the bus. He almost died trying to ride the bus and had to take the flight that would bankrupt him.
Healthcare is a basic human need and right. People should not have to make decisions like this. In the U.S. our life expectancy before the age of 65 is tragically lower compared to all other industrialized nations. Subsequently, after the age of 65 our life expectancy in the United States, compared to industrialized nations, goes up. Why? Because this is the age we get Medicare! Many folks say we can’t afford single payer (Medicare for all). The truth is we can’t afford not to have single payer.
The government presently pays over 50 percent of all healthcare (Medicare, veterans, Medicaid, teachers, firemen, police, etc.) If we eliminate the middleman (insurance companies) and negotiate escalating prices, we can have an affordable healthcare system that covers everyone.
Dulce Havill
Bandon