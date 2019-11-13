COQUILLE — The stage of the Sawdust Theater was out of this world Saturday, Nov. 9 as 40 Coquille students put on the production of "Gulliver’s Travels in Outer Space."
CREATE Center and First Community Credit Union hosted this original sci-fi musical production of "Gulliver’s Travels" by bringing in the Missoula Children’s Theater touring group of directors Adelyn Helms and Griffin Hutchins. The MCT tour group has been brought to Coquille for over 30 years, according to locals.
Forty students auditioned on Monday and with only one short week of rehearsals, put on this "energizing" and delightful show.
You have free articles remaining.
Gulliver, played by Breea Forty and Joshua Grabinsky, crash landed on a planet with little green and little blue men at war. With the help of the Maniacal Scientist played by Aurora Fabrizio, planets were explored and peace was obtained by enlisting the Robots to teach the Yahoos. After all, school is cool. And whether blue or green, small or tall, it does not make a difference at all.
Thanks to Jaci and Hugh Pinkston for hosting the directors and assisting with ticket sales, the Sawdust Theatre for the use of their awesome facility, Tanner and Michael who helped with the lights and Coquille Valley Elementary for advertising and allowing the use of their facility for auditions and rehearsals.