We were so lucky to find tickets for the Oregon Coast Music Festival concert presented in the Boathouse Auditorium in Charleston.
What a wonderful afternoon, good food, beautiful setting and, best of all, it was the performance of the talented Aaron Johnson Trio.
Their music was great and their repertoire was savvy, from old jazz tunes, the American songbook and the blues. They played music from Miles Davis, “West Side Story," “On a Clear Day," “Why Try To Change Me Now” and many more compositions.
The originality of this group is to combine music to please a vast audience that enjoys music of many eras and to have the talent to interpret all with flare and vibrant sounds. The group played piano, flute, clarinet, saxophone and bass — what fantastic talent!
Thumbs up to the organizers of OCMA for selecting such an exclusive event.
Heddy Radkey
Bandon