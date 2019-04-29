We were very fortunate to attend the Spring Benefit Concert last night. The Bandon High School choir sang a selection of musicals and great songs. There was so much talent in the choir, who delighted the entire audience. Congratulations!
The second part of the Benefit Concert was represented by the BHS Concert Band, and we just have to add bravo to the musicians and to the music director! The pieces selected were so enjoyable, especially "The Avengers" and "The Nine" which were composed of so many well executed players.
Thanks to BHS for making Bandon By-The-Sea so proud.
Heddy Radkey
Bandon