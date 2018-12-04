It's sad, but true, that the dedicated folks who care for our sick and disabled citizens do not frequently receive the appreciation (either monetary or personal) they deserve! Here in our tiny town of Bandon, we are more than blessed to have Sherrie Winters' Country Meadows Adult Foster Home out on Barnekoff Road.
The women who cared for our husband and father, Joe Thomas, for over four years following his massive stroke, are wonderful examples of those special caregivers. Sherrie, Vickie, Rachel, Charlie and Debbie became dear friends and family to all our family, as well as providing loving care right up to Joe's peaceful end. There are really no words that express our gratitude.
Sherrie promised us that Joe could remain where he was loved and comfortable, even though his care was technically beyond anything we could have anticipated during his last weeks. "Thank You" is inadequate but sincerely offered. In loving memory,
Karen Thomas & family
Bandon