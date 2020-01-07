Government is not always the enemy. Our local government is responsible for providing police support, clean water, storm water management, electricity and other services, which many of us are not in a position to provide for ourselves.
While Mr. Taylor has apparently succeeded in stopping the "illegal" water and sewer rate increase, I'd like to know his plan for continuing the operation of our utility plants without necessary funding.
David Loehr
Bandon