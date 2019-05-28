Southern Coos Health Foundation’s Golf for Health Classic scramble returns this year with a new date, some new and exciting changes, and, thanks to our participants and our sponsors, a new opportunity to raise funds to support Bandon’s Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and community health events.
This year’s tournament has been moved up from mid-July to Saturday, June 1, with our traditional sponsor appreciation event taking place this Friday, May 31. It is the first major tournament on Bandon Crossings Golf Course’s busy summer season, and it should be the best GFHC event we’ve ever put together.
Things kick off on Friday with a 5 hole par 3, two player team contest at 4 p.m. Friday, followed by the traditional Sponsor Appreciation reception dinner and live auction starting at 6 p.m. New to Friday’s festivities will be a 100-yard Closest to The Pin Challenge on an impromptu “green” set up off of the 1st tee, with $100 to the winner.
At Saturday’s tournament, a 4 player best ball scramble gets underway with a continental breakfast at 8:30 a.m., our usual putting contest, with $100 up for grabs at 9 a.m., and the tournament’s shotgun start at 11 a.m. With two flights of players, golfers of all abilities will be able to compete for cash and prizes, and this year an optional “Honey Pot” mutual prize money pool has been added to allow teams to bet on their ability to secure a high finish for cash rewards. With par 3 Hole in One Prizes up to $25,000. With Bandon Crossings setting up the course with half-easy and half-tough pin locations, the fast greens and fairways will provide plenty of excitement for the players.
Our post event barbecue dinner and more live and silent auctions will be followed by the awards presentation, and, of course, our annual Million Dollar Hole in One Moonshot.
As always, we wish to thank all sponsors and participants, past and present, for helping us raise over a quarter of a million dollars for Southern Coos Hospital in the past 11 years. A display will list all of the major equipment purchases this tournament has helped to fund, and we are looking forward to supporting improved health care while having a lot of fun doing it again this year.
There is still time to assemble your team, or get paired up with other players at the event, so don’t miss what promises to be our best tournament ever. So, register online at www.southerncoos.org/bandongolfclassic or by stopping by Bandon Crossings. You certainly won’t want to miss this one!
John Ohanesian
Tournament Chairman
Southern Coos Health Foundation
Golf for Health Classic
Bandon