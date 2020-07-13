I found it curious that the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission would object to the re-introduction of an indigenous species, sea otters, regarding the effect they will have on crab harvests.
The commissioners made no such objection to the devastation of the juvenile crab nursery that is in the Coos Bay estuary; unavoidable devastation as a result of the proposed ditching required for the Jordan Cove pipeline. Juvenile crabs are born in the open ocean, float into the estuaries on a high tide and grow a whole bunch more living in the eel grass beds. Then back out they go to finish their life cycle. Lots of big crab come from lots of little crab.
In 2019, when I spoke with the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission office regarding the destruction of juvenile crab habitat by dredging, blasting and other construction activity to build a pipeline, the man I spoke with did not seem to have an accurate understanding of the life cycle of crabs. Habitat destruction leads to species decline.
Get a mitt and get in the game Crab Commissioners!
Darcy Grahek
Bandon
