In his first inaugural address in 1801, Thomas Jefferson exhorted the members of the new congress to only craft laws that were mindful of the thousandth thousandth generation of American citizens, urged them to write laws that would effectively serve their grandchildren’s grandchildren’s grandchildren. Two current policy imbroglios – one national and one local – exemplify what happens when policy-makers fail to heed Jefferson’s wise counsel. On the national level we are suffering the umpteenth government shutdown in the past 20 years, the dispiriting result of professional politicians practicing short-term partisan politics while pandering to parochial bases back home in order to safeguard their jobs. Most dispiriting of all is that this political expediency cares not a fig for the million public servants thrust overnight into needless financial insecurity. What peril does a future citizenry face when lawmakers are incapable of writing even routine funding laws without causing unnecessary pain to the current generation of citizens?
Our local dilemma may well be instructive about our national one: to wit, the proposed re-development of the Bandon Beach Hotel. The City of Bandon Planning Commission and Bandon City Council are currently deliberating the rightfulness of an application by outside interests to raze the current building on the Coquille Point headlands and replace it with another. While yes, I personally oppose the proposed re-development, the purpose of this letter is not to add to the pro-or-con debate (*), but to instead question the framing of the issue itself. When trained critical thinkers address a problem, the first step they take is to frame the question that lies at the heart of the dilemma. It’s a very low-tech initial step that involves someone actually walking to a blackboard and drawing a box, a frame. Then the problem-solvers debate, sometimes for days, what goes inside the box and what remains outside, what the core of the question actually is, and what is extraneous to the discussion. As currently framed, the question in the box pertaining to the hotel development looks something like this: In light of zoning laws and the fragility of the ecology of the Coquille Point headlands and the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge, should the applicants be permitted to demolish the current Bandon Beach Hotel structure and erect a new building on the site to the specifications outlined in their application?
That’s it, more or less; that’s the question as framed, that’s what is written in the box. My contention is that this particular framing, this question, is too limited, is too restrictive.
In a formal critical thinking situation what is NOT written in the box is just as significant as what is included and great care needs to be taken to ensure that something important sitting outside the box isn’t being perilously ignored because of the unexamined biases of the decision makers. In this instance – and keeping in mind Jefferson’s plea - I believe that the question is dangerously assumptive and shortsighted. For the sake of the thousandth thousandth generation, this, I believe, is the wiser framing of the issue: Given the fragility and singularity of the ecology of the Coquille Point headlands and the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge and the legacy we wish to leave to our grandchildren’s grandchildren, should ANY development be allowed on the parcel currently occupied by the Bandon Beach Hotel?
This is assuredly a knottier question but a question that was, I believe, wrongfully and nearsightedly answered when the current, existing hotel building was approved. What is wholly and utterly unique about this particular property is that is a clear example of the egg preceding the chicken, as there is no Bandon without the natural port and the spectacular, devastating beauty of our coastline. Let’s be clear: people don’t visit Bandon because they are atwitter about a stay at the Bandon Inn or The Bandon Beach Hotel, they visit because their hearts, senses and souls are drawn here by the primal tug of our craggy, ever-passionate coast. (Oh yes, and while they are here, they might need a place to stay, food to eat, a coffee mug or a sweatshirt emblazoned with a reminder of their experience.)
I am not naïve about the politics of the question at hand and am sadly certain that a new hotel is a done deal as the principles, the commissioners and councilors, are largely business-minded people with a bias-driven, vested interest in any increase, however slight, in the flow of tourists. They argue that this trickle is an urgently-needed boon to the local economy, but aside from the addition, perhaps, of a couple of low-wage jobs and a modest uptick in hospitality taxes, the long term economic benefits are negligible. While the extended community may see some economic benefit from the hotel’s construction, there is no assurance that the contractors will be local or even regional and that the builders will use local labor and materials.
I am not anti-development; far from it. It is my carefully-considered opinion that Bandon is, in business terms, woefully underserved and that the list of needed business services is very long. Additional hospitality units? Probably, but let’s not lose perspective and erect this particular hotel in this very special location. (Last I heard we had an entire “donut hole” of invasive gorse that needed whacking down, yes?)
Of course the irony of this proposed development is that, given the socio-economic demographics of Bandon, very few of its citizens could ever afford to stay at the completed hotel. While this uncomfortable fact might seem irrelevant to the developers, commissioners and city councilors, the precious physical legacy the majority tax base passes on to its progeny is one that is hideously scarred by an ugly, unnecessary monstrosity. Yes, the new building will seem nominally “pretty” for a while, but when viewed in context, contiguous to one of the most spectacular coastlines in the world, it will eventually become the same tired obscene assault on the senses that the current hotel has become. (**)
I bring my own biases to this discussion, of course: I prefer the beauty of the natural world to the inevitable tackiness of commerce. I believe that the well-being of our decedents is more important than my own. I believe that we should provide the greatest good for the greatest number of people. I prefer dogs to cats. (That’s the short list.)
Allow me to provide a final, maybe even unique, perspective on the question of the proposed hotel: For the past three and a half years, at least five days a week and most often six, I walk up and down the Coquille Point steps for exercise. I am on the stairs for approximately forty minutes. I do this in all weather, clement and inclement. I talk to a lot of tourists and I meet a lot of dogs (see biases above). In 2018 I saw license plates in the parking lot representing every U.S. state and every Canadian province, including Hawaii and Nova Scotia. I’ve taken a lot of photographs for people wanting a pictorial memory a little grander and panoramic than what a “selfie” allows, and I’ve overheard every exclamation of wonder at the sight of our coast you can imagine. But far too often, usually near the top of the stairs and referencing the Bandon Beach Hotel, I also hear some variation of the following:
“Why did they ever approve the building of THAT?”
Again, I fully realize that summoning the will and resources to reject the proposed development and remove the current hotel permanently from the travel map are ambitious asks. The effort would require rare levels of political will and moral courage. It would likely take a phalanx of smart lawyers and the active support and encouragement of multiple state and federal agencies. It’s likely a fantasy, maybe even delusional, but it’s a nice daydream, I think. Heck, while we’re at it, why not imagine that the extended Keiser family and its associated investors have decided instead to gift the hotel land to “us,” that instead of building a hotel they would like to fund the building of a discreet visitor’s center and restrooms on the site, to use their largesse to ensure their legacy while simultaneously safeguarding the legacy of a very special piece of land.
(*) Over the past several weeks I have read many fine, eloquent letters in this publication opposing this development. For an excellent overview of the history of the current hotel I recommend that you find/read the letter written by Bob Fisher published in the Bandon Western World on Jan. 10 of this year.
(**) One of the most offensive of those sensory assaults is olfactory. In the late spring and summer, when the wind blows primarily from the northwest, the dominant smell at the top of the stairs is not the ocean but that of the hotel, emanating from what is essentially a commercial laundry. The twin strong smells of laundry detergent and fabric softener are often repellent. I’ve never quizzed a wildlife biologist about the effects these smells might have on marine and avian life, but I do know from personal experience that they aggravate your COPD.
Joseph Byrne
Retired professor of ethics and critical thought
Bandon