I recently had the "opportunity" to spend six weeks in the hospital. Three were at River Bend in Eugene and the last three in the excellent swing bed program at Southern Coos.
Although River Bend may be able to perform procedures that are not possible in a small, rural hospital, I discovered first-hand how truly wonderful the people are at Southern Coos Hospital.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Southern Coos and Southwest Physical Therapy for their wonderful care while I was there. CNAs are the front line in caring for patients and the CNAs at Southern Coos (you know who you are) are awesome.
I really appreciate having Southern Coos Hospital in our community.
Janice Gregg
Bandon