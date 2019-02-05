For decades there has been a senior lunch program in Bandon, yet there are still people who don’t know about it. Three days a week, on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, lunch is served by paid workers along with volunteers. It starts at 12-noon. Location: The Barn in Bandon’s City Park. The meals are good, nutritionally balanced and enjoyable. Almost everyone drives themselves or car pools with friends. A few take the Dial-a-Ride transit system. Some walk or bicycle. We usually have a good turnout but there is room for more.
I’ve attended for many years and so has my 98-year-old mom and her friends. Secondary reasons to attend are that some people can't eat all the food served at lunch and they bring containers to take the food home and thus have another meal. It’s good for us to get out of the house and socialize. It’s keeps us healthier, mentally and physically.
The cost is $3 for persons 60 years or older or those who are disabled. Otherwise the cost is $6 for those under 60 years of age. The meals are subsidized by federal, state and local government agencies, a great way to spend taxpayer dollars.
Come join us and feel free to give a few hours per week as a volunteer if you are so inclined. When you volunteer, your fee for that day is waived and you eat for free. Make new friends or reestablish with existing friends. See you there.
Jim Giambrone, Jr.
Bandon