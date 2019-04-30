As a new resident on the South Jetty, I’m daily blessed with the sound of surf, wind, and bird calls. In addition, the incompatible beauty of the shore, the friendliness of our neighbors (meeting each other as we walk our dogs provides congenial opportunity for introductions), and even the stormy weather that broke down our fence and scattered our roof shingles. All these things combine to make our new life here wonderful.
One thing, however, has taken some work: Acclimate to the sound of the foghorn. Relentless, penetrating, inescapable, I do accept it most willingly as a necessary aid to navigation.
I ask my neighbors how they cope with the noise. I’m told it fades into the background, that one hardly notices it after a while. They are right. After several months here, I’m able to ignore it, too. Well, ignore it some, at least.
Now I’m surprised to learn that there are many who enjoy the mechanical horn. But please consider. Isn’t it sufficient for Bandon be known for the natural sounds of surf, wind, and bird calls? Now that the U.S. Coast Guard can provide aid to navigation without the unnecessary noise, I like to think our government will also provide for our Constitutional value of domestic tranquility.
Whittier Wright
Bandon