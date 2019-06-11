Last night at the Sprague we were entertained by Halie Loren and her back-up musicians. She is such an enjoyable singer, her talent of writing her own music and performing songs from other artists is great.
Her variety in English, Spanish and French make her singing even more challenging. We enjoyed the following from her performance: “ Black Bird," “Moon River," “Cuando Bailamos," “Blue Skies," “Yellow Bird," “High Heels Blues," and “Sway," among others. Her interpretations are remarkable. She certainly loves and feels the music and carries the audience to be with her.
We were so fortunate to have Halie Loren and her talented company come to our beautiful Bandon. Thank you Bandon Showcase and family for presenting this jazz vocalist. You hit a home run again this season!
Heddy Radkey
Bandon