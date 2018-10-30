Your legal vote in 2012 against a pool tax district has been junked! The minute a pool is placed in City Park it will automatically begin consuming your tax dollars … because, being owned by the city, City Park paid for by taxes.
Furthermore, you will not be allowed to even vote on whether a pool should be located in City Park. That’s because it has already been decided in the back rooms of City Hall and the sun rooms on Beach Loop and Michigan Avenue.
“Anonymous donor” and the pool pushers want it in the park tax district because they already know that it will not be self-supporting. With their plush financial padding they are not bothered by higher taxes … and they sure don’t care about those of us who work for a living or are on fixed incomes.
William Hand
Bandon