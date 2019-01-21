We are writing to support the new Bandon Beach Hotel proposed by Steere Bandon Associates. We are year-round residents of Bandon and own a home near Coquille Point.
Coquille Point is one of Bandon’s many treasures and one we enjoy most days when we walk our dog along the pathway around it. The current Bandon Beach Motel does not appear to be a building that was well-designed or well-constructed; it detracts from the beauty of Coquille Point, and that will simply worsen as it ages.
We believe that nature and architecture can coexist in a way that is respectful of the ecosystem but also one that is aesthetically pleasing to the eye and beneficial to visitors. Steere Bandon Associates has committed to working with U.S. Fish & Wildlife, as well as the City of Bandon, to support visitors who want to enjoy Coquille Point and the beach. If we trust anyone to remove the deteriorating old building and conscientiously construct a new one, it is the Keiser family. Mike Keiser’s reputation as a conservationist is well known, and his many pro-environmental efforts, such as establishing Wild Rivers Coast Alliance to respect and preserve local natural resources while creating economic opportunities, back that up. The Keiser family’s commitment to the long-term preservation of the Pacific coastline has already been evidenced by their good stewardship of other holdings. We encourage the City of Bandon to approve Steere Bandon Associates’ proposal for a new hotel.
John and MaryAnn Soukup
Bandon