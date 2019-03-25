Thanks to Sue and Walt Dodrill for the story of their experience when caught on Highway 38 during the snowstorm that closed the road due to fallen trees. It was certainly a wake-up call to those of us who have not yet put a “go-bag” in the trunk of the car. A go-bag can consist of any type of bag, but a back pack with carry straps would be the most useful if you had to walk (or run) any distance.
Be sure to include water (either a medium size bottle or water pouches found at moreprepared.com or search for “emergency water pouches”), some food bars (think of your physical size and the number of calories you think you would need per day), a heavy coat or blanket and a waterproof cover (a large trash bag can work in a pinch), some sanitary supplies (toilet paper and plastic bags, hand sanitizer, etc.), necessary daily medication, and a whistle for signaling.
We have focused on earthquake and tsunami preparedness for the last several years, but the Dodrill’s article reminds us that emergencies can happen under a variety of circumstances.
Oh, and don’t forget to make a list of the articles in your kit and note which ones have to be replaced after 3-5 years. Put the list on your computer AND make a copy for your go-bag. You’ll be surprised how quickly you will forget the things you packed.
Carol Acklin
Bandon