E.A.T., Inc. (Everyone At Table) has received a grant for $500 for general support from the Mr. and Mrs. Michael L. Keiser Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation.
The grant was applied for by Bandon Feeds the Hungry, a nonproft organization that helps raise funds for the five nonprofit food assistance programs in Bandon.
E.A.T. Inc. is very grateful for the grant, which will go towards rent for The Barn. E.A.T., Inc. serves a free home style meal every Tuesday at The Barn, Bandon’s Community Center, to those on limited or no income. Everyone is welcome and donations are accepted. Some people come for the social aspect of eating a meal with others and donate for their meal.
E.A.T., Inc. is an equal opportunity organization. All helpers are volunteers.
Allison Brennan Hundley
E.A.T., Inc. President
Bandon