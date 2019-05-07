I ride a bike as my main mode of transportation and this morning, on the way to see the labyrinth down at Face Rock, I noticed that cars have ZERO regard for bikes and since bikes are proliferating like mad due to the increased population I thought I would write and hope to possibly save a life.
When there is a two-way street such as to Beach Loop and Face Rock, the driver needs to allow the oncoming car to pass first and then wait for the bike, especially since there was no bike lane to pass safely as they slow down for the bike. There was a little black sports car that came so close to me so he could avoid the oncoming car and I was shaking. I’m sure he or she didn’t have to deliver a baby so why on god's green earth will they take somebody’s life in their hands on a Sunday morning?
Bike lanes on that street are always full of rocks and gravel that can throw you off your bike. The driver pulled into into the Sunset Motel or right beside the Sunset, so I had no chance to voice my fear of what they did.
If you see a bike coming in front of you and you also see opposing traffic, you need to slow down and give the cyclist ample time to be safe. Then, once the opposing traffic goes by, it’s time for you to go as long as the bike can proceed safely.
A bike is considered a car so if there’s no bike lane you have to be especially careful because they will be in the lane that you are using. There are so many other bike safety rules but that’s the one that jumped out this morning. Anybody who wants to watch some YouTube videos on bike safety is welcome to.
Kathleen McCusker
Bandon