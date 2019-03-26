Today I got a phone call similar to one I’ve gotten before. I pick up the phone and say, “Hello?” The caller says, “Grandpa?” So I say, “Is that you, Billy? You’re calling from a strange number.” The caller says, “Yeah. I’m calling from a pay phone. I had a terrible car accident last night.”
Now I’ve gotten similar calls before, and get this, I don’t have a grandson named Billy. So I say, “Well, that’s the way things go, Billy. Thanks for calling.” And I hang up. I know that the next step is to ask me for money to be wired via Western Union. Hopefully, after that call, they put me on their “Do not call” list.
Another scam that I got in the postal mail today ... The envelope has an official-looking label which says, “From: Special Coos County Notice." And the next line says, “American Federation of Police." Inside, the letter has an official-looking letterhead which says, “Special COOS County Notice."
I read the letter and it’s a donation request from a nonprofit organization in Titusville, Florida! Should I donate? I don't think so! Titusville, Florida?
Be careful with your money. There are lots of deserving organizations. And probably even more scams out there.
By the way, I reported the phone call to the Bandon police; they have somewhere to report it. I also emailed the Coos County Board of Commissioners and District Attorney about the letter.
Andy Christensen
Bandon