I am very disappointed with the outcome of the appeal on the Keiser hotel. The City Council’s decision to give Keiser a Conditional Use Permit goes against the facts of this case and goes against the Bandon Municipal Code and Comprehensive Plan. The oath that council members and the mayor took when they were sworn in says that they will enforce these codes. Claudine was the only one to do so.
It seemed that most of the council members thought that because the Planning Commission spent so much time on this subject that they must have done a good job and, therefore, the council did not have to put in the time.
It is more likely that they knew from the very beginning that they would vote yes and that their reasons were their own and had nothing to do with the information gathered during the many months of looking at this Conditional Use Permit.
The Planning Commission did work hard and they came up with serious concerns with the Keiser plan. When it came time for the hearing, they did not speak up. They did not object when the planning director said that they can change the way they measure native grade for Keiser. In the end they all voted the way the planning department and city manager wanted them to vote.
So in the end, I do not think the Planning Commission did a good job. Just a few months earlier, five of those commissioners voted against the Keiser hotel. The problems that existed for the first proposal still exists for the second proposal, but this time they all voted for it. What happened?
I was very surprised and disappointed by the yes votes by Sheryl, Blythe and Paul who had expressed serious concerns during the entire process. What happened?
There were three geotechnical reports submitted as part of the record. The only report that was considered was the one paid for by Keiser showing no serious problems.
The other two reports showed current problems and serious problems that could result from building this hotel at this location. These two reports were done by qualified, reputable people who had no vested interest in the outcome. Because of the existence of these reports, we see that the report paid for by Keiser does not satisfy municipal code 17.20.040 which says that the developer must supply a report that “satisfactorily” evaluates the degree of hazard present. I hope that LUBA will see the importance of these two neutral reports and consider them before making their decision.
I thank Claudine for doing such a good job. She showed the large volume of materials that they received for this appeal. She not only read it all but she thought about it and she considered the facts and the consequences and she explained her reasoning. Thank you so much Claudine for caring and for taking the time required to be so thorough.
Judy Smilan
Bandon