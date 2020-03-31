I care deeply about Southern Coos Hospital. Making a motion to terminate CEO Amy Fine was not a decision I made lightly. I am in my 16th year on Southern Coos Board of Directors and have seen 4 CEO's in that time (Jim Wathen, Charles Johnston, JoDee Tittle and Amy Fine). I also spent a dozen years in California on a hospital board. Other than Charles Johnston (who was relieved by the Board unanimously), I have never before voted to fire a CEO.
The short version of “Why?” is that a majority of the Board completely lost confidence in Amy Fine’s leadership. Publicly discussing "reasons" other than a loss of confidence is counter-productive and ultimately hurtful to both Amy Fine and to the Hospital. One of the responsibilities of a Director is to hire and, if necessary, to fire a CEO. And if I have no confidence in Amy Fine's ability to lead in normal times, why would I want her to be in charge during a crisis?
Debi Ellis, our Chief Nursing Officer, who served as Acting CEO during Amy Fine’s recent 10-day vacation is temporarily serving again as Acting CEO. I am hopeful we will fill the interim CEO spot promptly (and may have already done so by the time you read this). We have contacted Nielsen Healthcare/Merraine Group, a leading healthcare executive search firm, which has already sent us a list of qualified candidates, and we are also considering one or two local candidates. We hope to have an interim CEO on board within the week.
Your entire hospital team is strong and dedicated. We are, and will be, here for you.
David Allen
Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors
Bandon
